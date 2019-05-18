Awantipora gunfight: Three militants killed

May 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces have recovered a third body of a militant killed in a gunfight at Panzgam area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

An army official said that during the search operation one more body of militant was recovered, taking the death toll of militants to three.

Earlier, two militants were killed in the gunfight.

He said the identities and the group affiliation of the slain trio are being ascertained.

(File photo)