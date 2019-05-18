Awantipora gunfight: Slain militants identified

May 18, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The three militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Panzgam in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday have been identifid.

According to an official the killed militants are Showkat Ahmad Dar from Panzgam Pulwama, Irfan Ahmad from Sopore and Muzzafar Ahmad from Tahab Pulwama.

The trio were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahedeen militant outfit, he said.