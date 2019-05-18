About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 18, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Awantipora gunfight: Slain militants identified

The three militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Panzgam in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday have been identifid. 

According to an official the killed militants are Showkat Ahmad Dar from Panzgam Pulwama, Irfan Ahmad from Sopore and Muzzafar Ahmad from Tahab Pulwama. 

The trio were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahedeen militant outfit, he said. 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 18, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Awantipora gunfight: Slain militants identified

              

The three militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Panzgam in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday have been identifid. 

According to an official the killed militants are Showkat Ahmad Dar from Panzgam Pulwama, Irfan Ahmad from Sopore and Muzzafar Ahmad from Tahab Pulwama. 

The trio were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahedeen militant outfit, he said. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;