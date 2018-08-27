Awantabhavan residents seek Governor’s intervention for road repairs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 26:
Residents of Awantabhavan and adjoining colonies have sought the intervention of Governor S P Malik and take notice of the worsening situation of a section of the road between Awantabhavan Bus Stand to Mallabagh village which is dotted with potholes.
In a statement the residents said our MLA, Syeda Asiea Naqash, for her narrow political reasons influenced the macademisation of all link roads in the area on her vote-bank basis, leaving out our main road that connects Hazratbal, Lal Bazar, Buchpora, Ahmad Nagar, Ganderbal with SKIMS, Ali Jan Road and Nowshehra.
The road directly links more than thirty thousand souls with Ali Jan Rd and Nowshehra. Besides it serves as an alternative road for commuters from Ahmad Nagar, Gandernal, Buchpora, Hazratbal, Lal Bazar, Shalimar etc to reach the Valley's key healthcare institution SKIMS when other roads like 90' Road and Buchpora-Soura are witness to public disorder!
Further the Lane-1 or Abu Bakr Lane of Azad Colony connecting the 90-feet Road with Awantabawan is in a very bad shape causing a great deal of inconvenience to people. This link road too needs macdemisation on priority.
A grievance was registered with Governor's Grievance Cell under No: 999000907361 on 29th July. On tracking it we came to know that the cell referred the matter to Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) for redressal within 15 days. The CE referred the matter to SE Pwd on 7/8/2018 but till date no action has been taken to mitigate the sufferings of the people!
“We request the Governor to kindly instruct the PWD to take up macdemization of the all vital link roads from Awantabhavan Bus Adda to Mallabagh on war-footing,” the residents said in a statement.