Awaami Cricket League concludes at Shalateng

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
To give a boost to the local sporting talent, the Army organised Awaami Cricket League 2018 at Shalateng which witnessed enthusiastic participation from the youth of villages of Hajibagh, Khushipora, Durbal, Sharifabad and Hanzik. The League matches commenced from 21st October 2018 and were organised on a round robin basis. The exciting matches brought out the competitive spirit amongst the youth with each team vying for the coveted championship trophy.
The Final match, which was held on 26th October 2018, was a hard fought contest between the two top teams, Hajibagh Kings and Hajibagh Lions, with Hajibagh Lions emerging victorious by a margin of 19 runs, owing to their tight fielding and prolific batting display. During the closing ceremony, both the winning and runner up teams were felicitated with trophies and cricket kits were distributed to all the participating teams. The enthusiasm and fervour displayed by all the players during the tournament was greatly appreciated by everyone.