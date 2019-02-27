Avoid taking action that will pose risk to regional stability: UK tells India, Pak

Aditi KhannaLondon, Feb 26:
The UK government Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to avoid taking action that will pose a risk to regional stability and said it was working with international partners to ensure that those responsible for the Pulwama militant attack are held to account.
In its latest statement, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was engaged in talks with both sides.
"We are concerned by rising tensions. We are encouraging both sides to avoid taking action that will pose a risk to regional stability," an FCO spokesperson said.
"The UK is working closely with international partners, including in the United Nations Security Council, to ensure that those responsible for the Pulwama attack are held to account," the spokesperson said.
Earlier, the FCO said in a statement, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held telephonic conversations with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday.
"The Foreign Secretary highlighted the UK's concern about the enduring threat to regional stability from terrorism.
"He encouraged Pakistan and India to improve cooperation and find diplomatic solutions that will create greater stability and trust in the region," the FCO said hours before Indian fighter jets struck inside Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack.