Avoid 'opposition-bashing', convince world on air strikes: Chidambaram to Centre

Press Trust of IndiaChennai
As the debate over India's February 26 air strikes in Pakistan rages on, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday asked the Modi government to avoid "opposition-bashing" and convince the world on its stand.
Chidambaram said he was prepared to "believe the government" as a "proud citizen", but the Centre has to "make efforts for the world to also believe" its stand.
He recalled party chief Rahul Gandhi was the first to laud the Indian Air Force after the strikes.
Chidambaram faced sharp rebuke from Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his comments, with the senior BJP leader charging the Congress with believing in "Pakistan propaganda," but not the Indian armed forces.
"As a proud citizen, I am prepared to believe my government. But if we want the world to believe, the government must make the effort (to explain), not indulge in Opposition-bashing," Chidambaram said in a tweet.
Chidambaram's response came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition for doubting the IAF air strikes in Pakistan amidst a debate in the country over the casualty inflicted by the IAF.