Avoid confrontation with forces: Prez JKPCC

Expresses grief over civilian killings in Kulgam
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kahsmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday urged civilains to avoid confronting forces—saying it would lead to the loss of many lives.
Expressing anguish over the civilian killings leading deteriorating situation in South Kashmir, JKPCC President expressed dismay over the incident.
Mir emphasized that the forces should exercise restraint ensuring that there is no loss of civilians, but at the sametime, Ghulam Ahmad Mir appealed the people to avoid confronting forces, as that will invite action by them leading to the loss of lives. G.A.Mir expressed profound grief over the loss of civilians and said that killing of civilians will vitiate the atmosphere in the valley which is detrimental peace initiatives. He conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved families and sympathized with them.