June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Avinash Khanna, Amitabh meet Governor

 Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP’s Incharge of J&K, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Khanna presented a copy of his book, “Samaj Chintan”, written in Hindi language to Governor.
In this volume Khanna has shared his views along with possible solutions regarding various social issues confronting contemporary society including increasing drug abuse; rise in number of missing children and their involvement in crime; issues of orphans; present education and health scenario etc.
Governor thanked Khanna for presenting him his book and appreciated Khanna’a approach to contemporary challenges facing society. He urged him to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.
Meanwhile, Prof. Amitabh Mattoo, former Advisor to the Chief Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.
Prof. Mattoo shared his perspectives with Governor about the initiatives required to ensure holistic development of the State and some of the steps required for advancing the interests of higher education.
Governor urged Prof. Mattoo to continue with his sustained endeavours towards public welfare and promoting educational interests at all levels.

