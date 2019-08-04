Aviation ministry asks airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | PTI

The Civil Aviation Ministry Saturday advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the state.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised the airlines to rein in the surging ticket prices - on flights coming out of Srinagar - for yatris returning from the Amarnathdham," a source told PTI here.

The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.