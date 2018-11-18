Average to brisk polling in Baramulla

Clashes between two groups in Uri
Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Nov 17:
Brisk to average voting was witnessed in five wards of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district that went to polls in first phase of panchayat elections on Saturday.
The serpentine lines were seen in Uri, Parenpeela, Noorkhah and Rafiabad Kandi belt of the district with voters waiting for their turn.
The Kunzer ward of Baramulla witnessed low polling during the initial hours.
An official said in five wards of Kunzer, Uri , Parenpillan, Noorkhah and Kandi Belt of Rafiabad, poll percentage was around 69.12% and 42032 votes were polled.
“In Kunzer block, 917 votes were polled out of total 8570 votes. In Noorkhah 7877 out of 12338 were polled, in Kandi belt Rafiabad 1456 out of 2659, In Uri 12698 out of 15066 and in Paranpeela 12698 out of 22180 votes were polled,” he said.
The official said 10.7 % polls was recorded in Kunzer block, 84.28 in Uri block, 63.84% in NoorKhah, 54.76% in Kandi belt Rafiabad while Parenpeela block recorded 57.22% polling.
In 5 blocks of district Baramulla, 54 sarpanch constituencies and 421 panch constituencies went to polls in the first phase of panchayat elections.
A total number of 60813 voters were registered for the first phase of polls.
Deputy District Election Officer Baramulla said 138 candidates were in fray for panch halqas and 420 candidates for sarpanch halqas.
He said 427 polling stations were established for 60813 eligible voters to cast their votes.
Meanwhile, several people were injured in group clashes in Nambla, Uri.
Reports said agitated supporters of a candidate, who lost the election, attacked the counting centre situated at High School Nambla B and hurled stones on the staff members and supporters of winning candidate.
The protesters accused the opponents of fraud and rigging.
Police fired aerial shots to disperse the stone pelting people.
A police official while confirming the incident said many people were injured in the clashes.
“The situation is now under control,” he said.