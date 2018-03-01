About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Average temp in North India to be above normal from March-May

Published at March 01, 2018 01:31 PM 0Comment(s)1602views


Average temp in North India to be above normal from March-May

Agencies

New Delhi

The average temperatures from March to May across North India are likely to be above normal by more than one degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its seasonal forecast.

The MeT office, in a statement, said average temperatures in Delhi, along with neighboring states of Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, can soar over 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

It projected a maximum rise of more than 2.3 degrees higher than usual temperatures in hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The temperature rise is likely to be moderate in south India and four north-eastern states.

India normally experiences hot weather and heat wave conditions during March to July period.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top