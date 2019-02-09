Avalanches claim 10 lives in south Kashmir

7 die in JT avalanche; 3 rescued, one missing
Couple dies after house buried under snow in Anantnag
Shafat MirAnantnag, Feb 8:
At least 10 people including five policemen were killed and three others rescued in avalanches in south Kashmir on Friday.
An avalanche hit a police post near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district at around 5:45 pm yesterday.
At least eleven persons including four Police men, two dog squad members, two fire service men and two prisoners were buried under snow.
“As per routine during heavy snowfall, the police men posted at Police post Jawahar Tunnel usually shift to a nearby 24 bn CRPF camp. However, due to heavy snowfall, the four policemen along with two prisoners could not come down and decided to halt for a night in Fire services building. Two personnel of Fire and Emergency department and two from dog squad were already putting up there,” a police official said.
He said 15 minutes after the avalanche hit the police post, the Beacon, CRPF, police and SDRF personnel launched the rescue operation.
“Due to huge amount of snow blocking the outlet of the tube, the rescue operation was suspended at 11 pm and it was resumed at 6 am,” the official said.
He said it took rescue teams about four hours to reach the spot as the landslides had blocked the road completely.
“The joint teams were able to rescue three people alive and aso retrieved bodies of seven others. One of the policeman Parvez Ahmad is still missing,” the official said.
Among the dead include five policemen.
The deceased were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Parrey Senior Grade Fire man No:-1571; Head Constable (Fire Service) Firdous Ahmad No:- 181; Constable Arshad; Head Constable Muzafer Ahmed Dar; Shabnam Ahmed (Dog squad); Vikram Singh s/o Kalvender Singh r/o Salan Talab Udhampore and Baljeet Singh s/o Hari Singh R/ o Dera Baba Nanak Gurdaspore Punjab.
The three persons, who were rescued alive, were identified as SPO Mohammed Khalil of (Dog Squad), SPO Ghulam Nabi and Gulzar Ahmed.
Meanwhile, an avalanche hit a residential house occurred at Sonbrabri area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Four members of a family including a couple and their two kids were buried in the snow. The teams comprising locals and police launched the rescue operation.
The rescue teams retrieved bodies of couple Bashir Ahmed and his wife Roshan Bibi. However, their children Manzoor, 16, and Fatima, 18, were rescued alive.
Another avalanche hit Mati forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district.
A local Bashir Ahmed Awan, who had gone to forest to collect firewood, was caught in the avalanche and died. His body was retrieved.