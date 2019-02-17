Avalanche warning issued for 9 districts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 16:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday issued fresh avalanche warning in nine avalanche prone districts of Kashmir division.
The warning has been issued for the avalanche prone areas in district Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh of J&K state.
An official spokesman said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has requested the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise the people living in avalanche prone areas not to venture out to avoid the loss of lives.
The Div Com also directed the concerned DCs to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, Police and Para-medical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident