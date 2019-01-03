Avalanche warning alert

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 2:

 Authorities in Kashmir Wednesday issued an avalanche warning in several districts of the Valley and the Ladakh region in view of fresh snowfall in the higher reaches.
"As per the communication of the divisional commissioner of Kashmir, there is a danger of avalanches from 5 pm on January 2 to 5 pm on January 3 in avalanche-prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Leh and Kargil districts of Kashmir Division," an official spokesman said.
He said the deputy commissioners of the districts concerned have been asked to advise people in the avalanche-prone areas to not venture out during the period.
"Besides, the deputy commissioners have also been asked to take precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, police and para-medical staff, along with ambulances, on alert to avert any untoward incident," he added.

 

