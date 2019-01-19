Avalanche hits Ladakh's Khardung La

4 killed, 6 missing; rescue operation on
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 18:
Four persons were killed and six others are missing after their truck came under an avalanche in the Khardung La area of Ladakh region on Friday.
An official of the Border Roads Organisation said the avalanche hit two trucks carrying 10 persons at Khardungla pass in Ladakh region at 7.00 am,
The BRO pressed into service its men and machinery to rescue the passengers of the truck believed to be trapped under debris.
The police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have reached the spot for rescue operations, the BRO official said.
He said the Army Aviation helicopters were also pressed into action to move the highly trained avalanche rescue teams of the Army called “Avalanche Panthers Teams” from Siachen Base camp and North Pullu.
These teams are equipped with specialised avalanche rescue equipment, medical equipment and avalanche rescue dogs, which are being utilised in the search and rescue operations,” he said.
The official said four bodies have been recovered so far and mangled pieces of one of the truck was found on the steep slopes below the road.
He said the search is on for other missing persons.
“The rescue operations are still in progress. However, since the Run Out Zone of the avalanche is approximately 1100 metres down the steep hill side, the operations may take some time,” the official said.