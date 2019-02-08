Avalanche hits Jammu-Srinagar highway, ten missing

AgenciesSrinagar
At least ten people were reported missing after an avalanche hit the Jammu-Srinagar highway which remained closed for third consecutive day on Friday.
According to reports, an avalanche hit a police post near the Jawahar Tunnel on Thursday evening.
The missing people comprise six policemen, two fire service personnel and two prisoners, reports said.
No traffic was allowed on the highway on Friday due to avalanches in the Bannihal sector and landslides in the Ramsoo-Ramban area.
A traffic department official said Avalanches that occurred between Qazigund and Jawahar Tunnel those are yet to be cleared.
Meanwhile, weatherman office has forecast an improvement in the weather conditions as the western disturbance causing heavy rain and snow in the state is expected to move away Friday evening.
(Representional picture)