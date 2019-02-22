About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Avalanche hits Gurez village, no loss of life reported

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Friday. There were no reports of loss of life.

"A snow avalanche hit village Khandiyal in Gurez last night (Thursday)," officials of the Disaster Management Department here said.

They said many houses were damaged due to the avalanche.

"However, no deaths or injuries to anyone have been reported," the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

 

(Representational picture)

