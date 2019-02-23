Avalanche hits Gurez village, 55 houses damaged

M T RasoolBandipora:
An avalanche hit a village here in north Kashmir’s border Gurez area of Bandipora district on Thursday evening—damaging over 60 structures including 55 houses.
The avalanche that hit Khandyal village of Gurez have damaged 55 houses, one school, 2 Aganwari centres, 4 cowsheds, 2 shops and 3 PDC buildings. However no loss of Ife was reported in the area.
The avalanche struck sometime between 8 PM and 9 PM on Thursday when the first known appeal for help was made.
Talking to Rising Kashmir on phone, the villagers shared the horror of the avalanche—saying that it was the worst nightmare of their life. They said that the villagers managed to move to the safer places.
Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Bandipora Reyaz Ahmed Beigh said that over 35 structures have been damaged—saying that it can increase as the officials were still accessing the damage caused due to the avalanche.
Pertinently the risk of avalanches has increased Gurez and Tulail areas of Bandipora following the heavy snowfall intermittently from last two months.
The area earlier during last week’s have received over 4-6 ft of snow while 5-9 feet of snow accumulation has been recorded during last 48 hours, officials informed. People were advised to remain indoors as the risk of avalanches has increased in the area especially across the corners of Dawar, Achoora, Burnie Neeru, Budugam, Buzgai and all areas of Tulail.
Officials said that the whole area has received 5-9 feet snow even more during last three days while snowfall continues. Though heavy machinery was pressed on a job to clear the main routes but the situation is can turn dangerous and people have been asked to remain indoors
"Recent snowfall in last week coupled with harsh weather and consistent heavy snowfall from last 48 hours has created unstable condition" officials mentioned.
Meanwhile, people as well as army officials have suggested installation of avalanche detecting machines to avoid any possible damage. “Gurez is highly avalanche prone area and government should install avalanche detecting machines in the area so that any possible damage can be controlled,’ the locals said.