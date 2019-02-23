About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Avalanche hits Ajas village, 7 persons believed trapped

Published at February 23, 2019


RK Correspondent

Bandipora

A massive avalanche hit a village in Ajas area of North Kashmir's Bandipora District on Saturday.

According to police the avalanche hit Chravan village in Ajas. Initial reports said seven people were trapped under the avalanche.

Officer incharge in Police Station Ajas confirmed the incident and said a police team was on way to the spot.

"We are asecrtaing the details," the officer told Rising Kashmir.

Earlier, on Thursday evening an avalanche hit Khandyal village of Gurez damaging over 50 houses.

 

(Representational picture)

