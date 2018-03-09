Avalanche alert

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 8;
On the basis of information received from Center for Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), State Disaster Management Authority(SDMA) today issued ‘Low danger avalanche warning’ for Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez sector, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Badgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal Kargil, Leh, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar Udhampur Districts and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Meanwhile, the SDMA has advised the people living in these avalanche prone areas to take precautionary measures.
