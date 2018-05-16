About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Avail benefits from Industries deptt: Kumar to hoteliers

Published at May 16, 2018 04:13 AM 0Comment(s)558views


Avail benefits from Industries deptt: Kumar to hoteliers

Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of J&K Hoteliers Club, led by Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya met with the Principal Secretary Shailendra Kumar at his Office Chambers at Civil Secretariat.
After discussions the problems being confronted by the hoteliers, the Principal Secretary advised the existing as well as coming up hotels, guest houses and others need to get registered with the Industries Department for the coverage of industrial benefits.
He informed them to register their hotels online at www.udyogjk.com.
“For new properties and expansion of the existing ones a subsidy of 30% is available with the department fixing the cap at a maximum of Rs 5 Crore. 3% Interest Subvension is also available for new projects.”
Hoteliers Club also demanded that the benefits which are extended to north-east states should also be extended to Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top