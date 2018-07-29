Avail agri-business as employment option: Advisor Ganai

Rising Kashmir NewsBUDGAM, JULY 28:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, inaugurated Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Haran here on Saturday.
The newly-inaugurated KVK is spread over 100 kanals as an extension of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K).
Laced with facilities of soil testing, plant protection and horticulture labs, besides all other modern facilities, the Centre is expected to provide a fillip to the agriculture-based economy of one of the smallest districts in the state.
On the occasion, Ganai highlighted the importance of KVKs at district level which play a key role in acquainting the farmers with best practices and global benchmarks in the agriculture sector. “Adapting the new technical know-how would boost the farm sector and increase the volume of production, which in return would increase their economic returns,” he added.
Urging the experts to navigate their knowledge into the fields, the Advisor exuded confidence that there will be exponential growth in the agriculture production of the state, as J&K primarily remains an agrarian society.
He called upon the youth to experiment in ‘Agri Entrepreneurship’, by taking a leaf out of their counterparts in Europe and West where youth are moving towards environmentally-sound startup ventures.
Describing fertile land as God’s gift to Kashmir, the Advisor highlighted the potential in other allied sectors of agriculture including Floriculture and Horticulture and vegetables. “KVK can become a one-stop centre for our youth to test waters in new agri-based ventures,” he added.
Budgam is one of the leading districts in potato cultivation as well as vegetable production with areas like Kanidajan, near Pakharpora and Chadoora having taken the lead.
The Advisor tasked Director Agriculture Kashmir to organize a workshop on agri-business in the district so that youth are attracted to the idea of investing in the agriculture sector.
The Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof Nazeer Ahmed, Commissioner Secretary, Agriculture Production department MD Khan, ADC Budgam Khursheed Ahmed Sanai, Director Extension Prof Mushtaq Ahmed, Director ICAR-ATARI Dr Rajbir Singh along with other concerned were present in the function.