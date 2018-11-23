Auxiliary genesis of conflict and human rights violations

Kashmir youths’ dissent and protest have developed in response to the political culture that the state has maintained in Kashmir
Conflict is a fact of international relations. Its causes range from disputed territories or un-demarcated boundaries associated with vital resources to political or ideological incompatibilities.
Existing or perceived incompatibilities can lead to formation of hostile actors who aggravate conflict behaviour; conflict behaviour can become armed, and, thus, social relations become militarized. Wars have their genesis in such a state of affairs.
The roots of the conflict between India and Pakistan can be traced to the bitter and bloody circumstances under which the two South Asian nations emerged onto the global stage in 1947.
The intertwined nature of the Kashmir and Indus disputes have direct linkage to the Radcliffe boundary award, according to which the British Punjab was divided between India and Pakistan at the time of partition of the subcontinent, and under which India gained control of the headwork’s of two rivers providing irrigation in West Punjab (Pakistan) and the only land-link (from Indian territory) to the princely state of Kashmir, through a road over Madhopur headwork’s.
Consequently, by capturing parts of Kashmir, India gained access to the catchment areas of the whole of the Indus river system, where its five tributaries—the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas originate.
On 1st April 1948, India cut off the irrigation water from the rivers flowing into Pakistan in retaliation in May 1948, Pakistan mobilized its troops/proxies in the valley. Both sides captured parts of Kashmir territory.
Posturing for a peaceful resolution, India referred the issue to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and both countries accepted the UN supervised ceasefire, agreeing to its resolution of instituting a plebiscite under its supervision, which has not been implemented so far.
Since then the only projected ongoing cause of the Kashmir conflict centres around the idea of conflicting ideologies from both sides.
Now while refereeing to human rights violations, International human rights organization such as the Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Physicians for Human Right have regularly reported human rights violations in the Kashmir.
The reports from these international human rights institutions highlight the violations that took place in 1996 till 2004.
As to the Watch report, it holds the Indian government responsible for summary executions, torture, illegal detentions, disappearance, rape cases and election related intimation of voters.
It is estimated that the human rights situation started deteriorating from 1995 onward when the Indian government began systematically using “renegades” described by the Watch as India's secret, illegal army, for its own purpose.
It is observed that the Indian government did not make any public investigation into anyone of the documented cases of torture, nor has it ever announced that a number of the security forces was prosecuted or punished for torture.
On custodial killings, it stated that no security forces personal were prosecuted. According to Watch reports the Indian authorities did little to curb human rights violations by the security forces.
In the rare cases in which investigations were made, the most severe punishment was generally limited to dismissals or suspension from duty.
The Watch also reported human rights violation by militants. The militants have launched indiscriminate attacks that have killed and injured hundreds of civilians. They have made use of car bombs and other explosive devices in crowded places. They have thrown grenades at houses and government buildings, killing and wounding civilians.
Further an observer from EFC says: Kashmir has been turned into the most beautiful prison in the world. This analysis shows that the human right situation in Kashmir is as grim today as it was during the period of the so called cross border terrorism.
The most brutal cases where human rights violations occurred were Kunanposhpora case, Chatisinghpora, Matches Factory Baramullah incident among others.
Now, while taking into account the most recent UN report on Human Rights violation in Kashmir highlights various issues, it says that excessive force was used which that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries, the report says, citing civil society estimates that up to 145 civilians were killed by the security forces between mid-July 2016 and the end of March 2018, with up to 20 other civilians killed by armed groups in the same period.
One of the most dangerous weapons used against protesters in 2016 – and which is still being employed by security forces – was the pellet-firing shotgun. According to official figures, 17 people were killed by shotgun pellets between July 2016 and August 2017, and 6,221 people were injured by the metal pellets between 2016 and March 2017.
Civil society organizations believe that many of them have been partially or completely blinded. The other miserable fact is the draconian laws, like AFSPA, PSA and others like TADA and POTA were also wielded and tested on Kashmiris.
Now keeping this in view, the current paradoxical political environment in which youth participation in street protests must be located, the Kashmir youths’ dissent and protest have developed in response to the political culture that the state has maintained in Kashmir.
And as long as the “paradox of normalcy” persists, political protests are likely to break out. The question if this paradox can be resolved is a difficult one. The current dispensation in New Delhi looks at Kashmir through a particular ideological prism.
For the moment, what India wants in Kashmir and what Kashmiris want seem to be unbridgeable, a scenario! While Pakistan and India engage in shadow boxing, Kashmir is trampled underfoot. The dispute over Kashmir can only be resolved by understanding Kashmiri aspirations.