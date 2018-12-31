Autonomy JK’s heartbeat: NC

‘Restoring autonomy will bring confidence among disenchanted youth’
‘Restoring autonomy will bring confidence among disenchanted youth’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday described Autonomy as the “heartbeat” of the Jammu and Kashmir—impressing upon centre to restore it at earliest.
Addressing party functionaries and workers here at party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, said that Jammu and Kashmir was the only state that has negotiated terms of its accession with the union of India followed by many successive agreements between state and the central leadership.
“The prime cause of discontent in the state which country's leadership has realized has been the unfortunate erosion our special status,” he said.
Sagar said that peace can return to state only after the assurances made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir are honored and fulfilled. “On June 26, 2000, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly adopted by voice vote a resolution accepting the report of the state autonomy committee recommending Autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We had confidence that the recommendations of elected legislature would be implemented. But it didn’t happen,” he said adding, “It is high time for government of India to implement the recommendations of the state autonomy committee report at an earliest. This measure can go a long way in doing away the trust deficit between New Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Among others provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, Mubarak Gul, Showkat Ahmad Mir, Sabiya Qadri also addressed the gathering. Exuding confidence in the workers, leaders asked the functionaries to show steadfastness in protecting the state’s special status from the machinations employed by those who are hell bent to destroy it.
Provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani, said that National Conference has always maintained, whether in power or outside, that the draconian AFSPA should be repealed. “People remember how Mehbooba ji as CM almost gave up the demand of repealing AFSPA on the floor of the Assembly,” he said adding that she had unequivocally said that revoking AFSPA from J&K is unrealistic.
Nasir said National Conference has always believed in dialogue. “Reconciliation will provide the way forward. However we believe restoring autonomy can restore confidence among the disenchanted youth of Kashmir towards democracy,” he said.
Meanwhile party leaders have asked the people to remain vigilant of the forces who are trying to destroy states special status. “We have to guard our state against the Trojan horses of RSS who are trying to destroy the special disposition of our state under the fig leaf of change. People are aware of such RSS Hench men and poster boys who are drawing their sustenance from RSS,” they asserted.