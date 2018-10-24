Autonomy best way forward: Omar Abdullah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said in a statement that granting autonomy is the only practical solution to the decades old problem of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a provincial meet of party functionaries at party head quarters Nawa e Subah, Omar Abdullah said that the situation in the valley is turning grave day by day.
“Every day we hear news about killings, encounters, crackdowns, CASO’s across the state. South was already boiling but now even Srinagar is witnessing massive gunfights, crackdowns. It seems that the government has lost its writ over the situation in Kashmir,” he said.
Omar maintained that Autonomy affords a pragmatic way out. “It is high time for the government of India to implement the resolution of autonomy. It is the only pragmatic solution to the age old problem. J&K is a unique state and needs special dispensation in terms of regional autonomy to satisfy the needs of the state," he said.