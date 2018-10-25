Autonomy best way forward: Omar

‘Unique State JK needs special dispensation’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 24:
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday said granting autonomy was the only practical solution to the decades-old problem of Jammu Kashmir.
Addressing a provincial meet of party functionaries at the party’s Nawa-e-Subah headquarters, Omar said the situation in the Valley was turning grave day-by-day.
“Every day we hear news about killings, gunfights, crackdowns, CASO’s across the State. South was already boiling but now even Srinagar is witnessing massive gunfights and crackdowns. It seems that the government has lost its writ over the situation in Kashmir,” he said.
The NC Vice President said autonomy affords a pragmatic way out.
“It is high time for the Government of India to implement the resolution of autonomy. It is the only pragmatic solution to the age-old problem. J&K is a unique State and needs special dispensation in terms of regional autonomy to satisfy the needs of the State," he said.
Omar said the people in the State were suffering due to non-governance, development deficit and lack of accountability.
“The situation on the ground is mess and the security scenario has deteriorated. The youth of Kashmir are at the receiving end of all this. Every day innocent civilians come in the line of fire. What happened in Kulgam where seven civilians were killed is a grim reminder of how bad the situation is. What is adding insult to injury is the laid-back attitude of Government of India,” he said.
Omar said NC would continue to hold aloof the torch of amity and brotherhood in the State.
“Our State is a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicity, with a unique socio-political baggage. Our party has and will resist any attempt aimed to fiddle with State’s special status or dividing the State on communal lines,” he said.
Expressing grief over civilian killings during past few days, particularly in Kulgam, he said, “Such incidents do not augment well for the peace to thrive in Kashmir.”
The NC Vice President also expressed concern on the ambiguity of GoI on Article 35 A.
He said NC would not allow anyone to fiddle with Article 35-A.
Omar maintained that NC has worked for the socio-political emancipation of downtrodden in an unbiased manner without much fanfare and slogan mongering.
“Our development agenda is inclusive encompassing all corners of our State,” he said.
Meanwhile, matters concerning the party were discussed in the meet attended by party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders, state secretaries, central secretaries, zone presidents, district presidents, constituency in-charges and members of the provincial committee.