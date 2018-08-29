About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Auto Rikshaw driver crushed to death in Kupwara

Published at August 29, 2018 08:32 AM 0Comment(s)795views


Rising Kashmir News

Kupwara
An auto rikshaw driver was killed in a mishap at Hirri area of Batergam in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.
 
As per reports, a truck (Trailer vehicle) hit the autorickshaw at Hirri along the Trehgam-Kupwara highway today at around 6:15 am.
 
In the mishap, the driver of the auto rickshaw died on the spot, an official said.
 
The official identified the deceased as Amir Rasool Kumar (22) son of Ghulam Rasool Kumar of Dudhwan, Kupwara.
 
He said a hunt has been launched to arrest the absconding trailer driver.
 
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)
