Auto-rickshaws continue to flout norms, run without fare meters

Clueless admin says process will take time; people suffer
Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Aug 15:
Auto-rickshaws in the summer capital are running without fare meters despite clear cut orders from the government to charge customers as per the meter readings.
Customers have been complaining of overcharging by the auto-rickshaw drivers every now and then but the concerned authorities seem clueless about how to handle the ‘erring’ auto-rickshaw community and avoid discomfort to the commuters. Both metered and non-metered auto-rickshaw drivers continue to loot passengers as they mostly refuse to drive as per meters.
Nahida Begum, a local said there is no proper fare list, according to which the auto-rickshaw drivers should run. They take advantage of the absence of fare list and cheat passengers.
“Though the meters are installed in some autos but the drivers never agree to use them (meters). We are bound to pay,” she said.
Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) regulates the rate (fare) list and Legal Metrology Department (LMD) keeps the check on installation of meters in auto-rickshaws.
Commuters across Srinagar city have accused the Traffic department of not keeping an eye and failing to monitor the auto-rickshaw drivers properly who ‘cheat’ the passengers on regular basis in absence of a regular fare list.
Mushtaq Ahmad, an auto-rickshaw driver, who operates from Lal Chowk to other areas said they suffer losses if they run as per the fare meters.
“Auto-rickshaw runs on petrol and petrol prices are high,” he said.
Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir, Khursheed Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that it’s mandatory for auto-rickshaw drivers to install and charge customers as per the fare meters.
“There fare is under revision. The meeting was done on rates but approval is pending with the government,” Khursheed said.
He said a State Administrative Council meeting will be held soon and rates may get approved.
“They have to charge commuters as per the meters anyhow while Traffic Department and Executive police also has to keep check on meters installation in the auto-rickshaws,” he said.
He further said that meters are installed in the auto-rickshaws when they come for fitness test but it’s the auto drivers who ‘cheat’ people.
“Fare meter installation in auto-rickshaws is still under process. It’s not a one day work but meters shall be installed in all auto-rickshaws,” he added.