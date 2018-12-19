Auto rickshaw drivers continue to haunt commuters

• Demand 135% increase in fare from Rs 17 to 40 per kilometer
• Blame Govt’s neglect towards them for overcharging customers
• Condemned auto rickshaws ply freely on all city routes
• Erring drivers will be punished under law: ARTO Srinagar
• Demand 135% increase in fare from Rs 17 to 40 per kilometer
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 18:
Commuters have expressed resentment against the Traffic Department for failing to act against the erring auto rickshaw drivers for charging exorbitant fares at will.
They said the government has totally failed to curb the overcharging by the three-wheeler drivers and has not issued any rate list or advisory to keep the rates in control.
Mohammad Rafiq, a commuter outside SMHS hospital said he boarded an auto-rickshaw from Qamarwari to SMHS Hospital and the driver charged him 170 rupees without showing any rate list or any meter reading.
“Traffic officials should launch a special drive against the auto drivers who ply without installing meters and charge the travelers at will,” he said.
A group of commuters at Jehangir Chowk also complained that during morning and evening hours, auto rickshaw drivers overcharge the commuters and take advantage of their helplessness.
They said the auto rickshaw drivers don’t’ follow any meter reading or rate list and charge randomly.
Altaf Raja a commuter near said the auto drivers charge fare according to their choice and they take full advantage of shutdowns and strike calls.
“I had to reach Rawalpora to appear in National Eligibility Test (NET) and the auto rdriver charged me 350 rupees from Maisuma to Rawalpora,” he said.
However the auto-rickshaw drivers at Batamaloo refused the allegations of the passengers saying that they charge them as per the government rates.
Mohammad Yaseen, an auto driver, said they have already installed meters a year ago but no one is accepting the meter readings because commuters lack any knowledge about them.
“We have also some issues being neglected by the government and that is why some auto drivers are violating the fare rules,” Yaseen said.
He added that the government should increase auto fare from 17 rupees to 40 rupees per kilometer. We also have our families and have no other source of income except these auto-rickshaws, he said.
Another auto rickshaw driver, Mohammad Iqbal at Qamarwari Chowk said petrol prices are increasing every day and the prices of spare parts have also gone up but the passenger fares are same since decades.
“The main culprits behind overcharging the passengers during morning and evening hours are the condemned auto rickshaws which are still plying on city roads. No action is taken against them,” he said.
Iqbal said, they even overcharge people during emergency situations like shutdowns and public holidays as no traffic official remains present on the roads.
Traffic Police Srinagar on November 27, seized 50-60 auto rickshaws for not installing the fare meters.
Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Arif Parveez Shah told Rising Kashmir that the rates have already been fixed by the Finance Department.
“Anyone found involved in overcharging will be dealt with strictly,” he said adding auto rickshaws will be seized and license of the driver will also be canceled.
Shah said, within a week, commuters will see a change and the auto rickshaw drivers will be charging fare as per the meters.
Irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com