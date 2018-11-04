Authorities withdraw curfew in Bhaderwah 

MOHD MAJID MALIKBhaderwah
Authorities Sunday lifted curfew in Bhaderwah town following improvement in the situation.
However, restriction—banning assembly of four or more persons within the limits of police station Bhaderwah--would remain in place in the town as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
Earlier, authorities provided relaxation in curfew in parts of Kishtwar town.
The relaxation in curfew was given to the areas including Hidyal, Bunistan and pochhal from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Similarly, areas like Bus stand, Umar Mohallah will have relaxation in curfew from 2:30 om to 5 pm.
Reports said contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order.
The curfew was imposed in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah after killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening.
(Representational picture)