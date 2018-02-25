Authorities ‘spoil’ playground with bad soil

Musaib HafizSrinagar Feb 21;
Sportspersons especially cricketers and footballers accuse contractors for filling Har-Nambal playground with low grade soil instead of government approved standard soil for making a quality play field.
Adil Ahmad a resident of Natipora said the earth being filled is for the upgradation of this stadium is not upto mark. He said contractors are filling playground with yellow soil which is not suitable or meant for sports field.
“We request concerned authorities and Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board to intervene into the matter so that sports players don’t suffer more. It space should be filled with approved soil only.”
They said they urged concerned authorities many a times not to fill sports field with bad soil, “but they are not listening to us”
Locals said authorities are not ramming or leveling the playground properly.
They said the project of upgradation of the sports field is estimated at Rs 1.63 crore “but the authorities have not yet done even 20 percent of work. They use of sub standard soil and the work is going at snail pace. Only players will suffer due to this negligence.”
Junior Engineer Muzaffar Ahmad told rising Kashmir that in first phase they have been authorized for spending Rs 40 lakhs.
“We have completed almost 50 percent work. We would have completed first phase work but due to bad weather the work has been stopped.”
Muzaffar said they are filling the ground with only proper soil.
He said if some portion of land has been filled with yellow soil that would be removed.
“We will not leave any opportunity for locals to complain. They need to cooperate with us, we will give our best to make this playground worth,” he said
