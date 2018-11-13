About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Authorities issue avalanche warning for seven Kashmir districts

Published at November 13, 2018 08:17 PM 0Comment(s)1995views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday issued a low-danger avalanche warning for seven districts after fresh snowfall in the higher areas, an official said here.

A low-danger avalanche warning was issued for 24 hours in avalanche-prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in view of fresh snowfall, he said.

People of these areas have been asked not to go in the avalanche-prone areas, the official said.

Most of the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley have been witnessing snowfall or rain since Monday, forcing closure of many roads, including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal road, which connects the valley to Poonch-Rajouri region in Jammu division of the state.

 

