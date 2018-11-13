Authorities issue avalanche warning for seven Kashmir districts

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Authorities in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday issued a low-danger avalanche warning for seven districts after fresh snowfall in the higher areas, an official said here.
A low-danger avalanche warning was issued for 24 hours in avalanche-prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in view of fresh snowfall, he said.
Most of the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley have been witnessing snowfall or rain since Monday, forcing closure of many roads, including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal road, which connects the valley to Poonch-Rajouri region in Jammu division of the state.