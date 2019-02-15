Authorities impose curfew in Jammu's Gujjar Nagar after protests

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Curfew was imposed by authorities in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu city following violent protests against the Pulwama militant attack in which 49 CRPF men were killed and several others injured.
According to reports curfew was imposed in the area after people restarted to stone pelting and few torched vehicles.
Following the violence, reports said, huge contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.
Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry had called for a shutdown in Jammu, whit Bar Association Jammu extended its support to the strike.
Further details are awaited.