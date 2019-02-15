About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Authorities impose curfew in Jammu's Gujjar Nagar after protests

Published at February 15, 2019 01:57 PM 0Comment(s)3498views


Authorities impose curfew in Jammu

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Curfew was imposed by authorities in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu city following violent protests against the Pulwama militant attack in which 49 CRPF men were killed and several others injured.

According to reports curfew was imposed in the area after people restarted to stone pelting and few torched vehicles.

Following the violence, reports said, huge contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. 

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry had called for a shutdown in Jammu, whit Bar Association Jammu extended its support to the strike.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top