Authorities have turned Kashmir into battle field: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 28:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Saturday condemned the cordon-and-search operations (CASOs) launched by government forces in various parts and in Lal Chowk Srinagar, saying police and forces are unnecessarily harassing and intimidating civilians and business community on one pretext or the other.
“Virtually authorities have turned Kashmir into a battle field, forces are subjecting civilians to worst treatment and their fundamental rights are being disregarded and trampled,” Hurriyat Conference (G) said in its statement.
Targeting business hub and busy areas is a “deep conspiracy”, Hurriyat (G) said while terming CASOs as “sheer lawlessness.”
Carrying searches on commercial establishments and frisking commuters is having detrimental effect on business activities in crowded market place in Lal Chowk, said Hurriyat (G) while expressing its anguish.
Statement added that even vehicles parked there were also searched, and many mobile phones of commuters were also checked.
APHC said: “Keeping a large population hostage for hours is utter violation of human rights, police and other agencies feel free and unaccounted for their misdeeds,” statement said.
Statement added that Hurriyat Conference (G) leaders including Syed Mohammad Shafi, Bilal Sidiqi, Nisar Husain Rather and Mohammad Yusuf Naqash on behalf of Syed Ali Geelani condoled with the families of Bilal Ahmad and Suhail Ahmad, who were slain during gunfight in Anantnag.
Statement said meanwhile another deputation led by Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Hakeem Ab Rashid and Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah visited families of incarcerated leaders Shabir Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar and Altaf Ahmad Shah and expressed sympathies with their families.