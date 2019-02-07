Authorities have failed to give coordinated response to vagaries of weather: Farooq Abdullah

AgenciesSrinagar
National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday decried the incumbent governor administration for its alleged sloppy response to the exigencies arising after recent snowfall in the valley.
Dr Farooq, who represents the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, alleged, that the Governor administration has miserably failed to give a coordinated and effective response to the vagaries of weather this winter. “People are facing problems due to non clearance of snow from roads. The arterials and other interior roads are yet to be cleared of snow,” he alleged.
He said that sluggishness and ineptitude that has crept in the state administration is taking its toll on day to day lives of people. “I have been receiving complaints that many farmers who have suffered huge losses to their crops due to the vagaries of weather during the ongoing winter season haven’t been compensated,” he said.