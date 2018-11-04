About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Authorities fail to regulate traffic on essential roads: CCIK

Published at November 04, 2018 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)303views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK) has expressed its dismay over the unprecedented traffic snarls in city centre Lal Chowk and also on the road leading to SMHS.
In a statement, CCIK said traffic police has miserably failed to regulate traffic at crucial points where in any emergency situation, things can turn ugly.
CCIK has appealed authorities to look into matter and make efforts in easing and regulating the traffic from Karanagar to SMHS hospital and also at Lal Chowk where most of the people and shoppers turn up during the day.

 

