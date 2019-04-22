Authorities fail to mention proper address on PRCs in Sopore

April 22, 2019 | irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

Have issued directions to ADC Sopore: DC Baramulla

The inhabitants of Sopore town Saturday expressed resentment against the district administration for failing to mention proper residential address on Permanent Residential Certificates (PRC) and charging extra money for availing 1951 voter list.

They said the authorities are not mentioning any valid address on the certificates issued by the revenue department, which has become problematic for the residents.

Rayees Ahmad, a local inhabitant told The Rising Kashmir that PRC issued from Tehsil office is not having the proper address of area or locality. The reasons are best known to authorities and due to that people are suffering, he said.

“The process was started in the year 2014 when Khursheed Ahmad Shah took over as Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Sopore and since then the process continues,” he said adding that he (Shah) has amended two new amendments in the process.

Ahmad questioned if someone losses his PRC or state subject, how can he get back, if the address is properly not mentioned.

Rayees alleged that some influential persons are getting the PRC with full address of locality mentioned on their certificate, but laws are being made for the common man.

Another resident Danish Khaliq from Mahajpora Sopore said apart from mentioning the wrong address on PRC, authorities are also extra charging money for verifying the details of 1951 voter list.

“When I applied for PRC, officials at the Revenue department asked me that my family’s name should be first mentioned in the voter list of 1951, but a copy of that list is not available in the department,” he said.

For knowing the name in 1951 voter list, Khaliq alleged that officials at revenue department are charging 400-800 rupees amount for availing the service. And if someone refuses they threaten them to visit personally Muhafiz Khana in Bemina, he said.

He said in other parts of district PRCs can be easily availed after proper verification but in Sopore there are different laws which are best known to revenue officials.

Earlier Civil Society Sopore also had discussed the matter with the district officials but they turned deaf ears to this PRC issue.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Aashiq Hussain Lily told The Rising Kashmir that full address on PRC’s is not mentioned; only the village name is written on the certificate.

“We issue PRC according to villages (Moza’s) and we have properly documented details of every village in the Sopore town. Still, we will look into the matter,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, GN Itoo said that he will direct to ADC Sopore to look into the matter on urgent basis.

Terming the charging of extra money for availing 1951 voter list unfortunate, Itoo said that such issues should not have happened. “The department will sort out the matter on a priority basis,” he said.





