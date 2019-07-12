Authorities do not allow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

No Friday prayers could be offered at historic Jamia Masjid due to restrictions imposed by the authorities as a precautionary measure to prevent any demonstration.

The main gates of the Jamia Masjid, stronghold of Hurriyat Conference (HC) led by Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq, were closed on Friday and no devotee was allowed to enter the worship place.

The Mirwaiz was scheduled to address the Friday congregation at Jamia Majid today. For the past two weeks, he has been highlighting the need to start a war against drug abuse and other social evils in the society.

Large number of government forces and state police personnel had been deployed in the Jamia Market and around the Masjid to prevent assembly of people.