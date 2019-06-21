About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 21, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Authorities disallow Geelani's KU visit

Authorities disallowed Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani from participating in a book fair at Kashmir University on Friday.

Reports said that a contingent of government forces, present outside Geelani’s Hyderpora residence, barred him from moving out his house. 

On Thursday Geelani had accepted invitation from students of Kashmir University to attend the book fair.

The senior separatist leader was scheduled to address the students in the varsity.

