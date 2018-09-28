Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities today barred people from offering Friday Congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.
Reports said all gates of the historic Mosque were locked while contingents of forces were also deployed near it and people were not allowed to offer Friday prayers there.
Taking to the Twitter, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this was for the 15th time that Friday prayers were disallowed at the grand Mosque.
“Cycle of state killing & repression continues. Muslims barred for the 2nd consecutive week & 15th this year from offering Friday prayers at #JamaMasjid, leadership & activists placed under detention, CASO continues. Meanwhile, State claimer “establishing democracy at grass root level,” Mirwiaz wrote on Twitter.
Restrictions were also imposed in Downtown areas of the city to prevent protests in view of shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL.
Witnesses said contingents of Government forces’ personnel were deployed at many locations while concertina wires and barricades were placed on roads to restrict movement of public.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown in Kashmir against what they called fresh wave of killings including killing of an innocent youth Muhammad Saleem Malik at Noorbagh area of Srinagar by forces.
Malik was killed allegedly in forces firing during a Cordon and Search Operation at Noobagh area of the city on Thursday.