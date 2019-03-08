Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Amidst restrictions imposed in several localities of Srinagar, authorities on Friday barred people from offering Friday Congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.



Joint Resistance leadership had called for shutdown on Friday to protests against the arrest of JKLF chief Yasin Malik and the government's ban on Jammat-e-Islami.

As per witnesses, contingents of forces were deployed near Jamia Masjid and and people were not allowed to offer Friday prayers there.

[Representational Pic]