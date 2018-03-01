Australian amnesty nets 57,000 firearms and a rocket launcher

AgenciesCANBERRA, Australia
More than 57,000 illegal firearms including a rocket launcher and machine guns were handed in during a recent Australian amnesty in which gun owners could surrender such weapons without penalty.
The government and some gun policy analysts were surprised by the large number of weapons that were surrendered in the first nationwide amnesty since 1996, when a lone gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania state and galvanised popular support for tough national gun controls.
A virtual ban on private ownership of semi-automatic rifles and a government-funded gun buyback cut the size of Australia's civilian arsenal by almost a third.
The government said Thursday the three-month amnesty that ended in September 2017 netted 57, 324 firearms, including almost 2,500 semi-automatic and fully-automatic guns - the rapid-fire categories particularly targeted after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.
