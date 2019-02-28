Australia asks India, Pak to 'exercise restraint'; says cycle of escalation 'very dangerous'

Press Trust of IndiaMelbourne
Australia has once again urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and avoid further military action, saying the cycle of escalation is "very dangerous" for all.
Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne, who was in London on Wednesday, said that she was very concerned about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.
"I was hearing very serious reports about an escalation of the conflict between Pakistan and India. I am very concerned about those.
"If those reports are correct, we would certainly urge both sides to exercise restraint and to avoid further military action... this is a dangerous cycle of escalation," she said.
Payne said she would encourage "direct dialogue" between both countries to resolve these matters in a peaceful way.
"I will seek further information as soon as I am in a position to do so," the minister said.
Asked if the upcoming general election in India was behind the recent escalation, Payne said: "No, I believe the terrorist attacks in Kashmir recently generated some significant angst for obvious reasons. What does concern me though, is the cycle of escalation which is very dangerous for all concerned".
Payne said that the government was continuously reviewing consular advice and safety of its embassy staff.
"I would be expecting advice from High Commissioners on that matter. That is a matter that DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) takes very seriously both in terms of the safety of those we have working in posts and also of course Australians travelling," she said.
On Wednesday, the Australian government updated its travel advisory for India without changing it.
"Airport operations and flight schedules may change at short notice. Monitor local media for developments and contact your airline for the latest information. We haven't changed our level of our advice - 'exercise a high degree of caution' in India overall. We have higher advice levels in some parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir," the advisory said.