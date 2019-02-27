About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Australia asks India, Pak to exercise restraint

Published at February 27, 2019 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)279views


Australia asks India, Pak to exercise restraint

Natasha Chaku

Melbourne, Feb 26:

Australia on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and engage in dialogue to ensure issues are resolved peacefully even as it asked Islamabad to take "urgent and meaningful" action against terrorist groups including JeM operating from its soil.
Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne's statement came hours after Indian fighter jets struck inside Pakistan.
The Australian government is concerned about the relations between India and Pakistan, Payne said.
"Australia urges both sides to exercise restraint, avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region and engage in dialogue to ensure that these issues are resolved peacefully," she said.
"The Australian government is concerned about relations between India and Pakistan following the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February, which Australia has condemned.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top