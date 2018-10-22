Auqib, who had to write 10th std exams, battles for life

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 21:
A 10th standard student, who was critically injured in a blast after a gunfight in Larnoo village in Kulgam district on Sunday, is battling for life at SMHS hospital.
Auqib, who was preparing for writing his exams on Wednesday, suffered severe injuries in stomach and neck region.
He is among the seven civilians critically injured in the explosion.
The rest of the injured later succumbed to their injuries.
A resident of Dedpora Kulgam, Auqib's mother Daizi broke down outside the trauma theatre at SMHS hospital where the 16-year-old Auqib is being treated for injuries.
Auqib’s father, Shamshad Ahmad Malik said the blast went off outside the house where three militants were killed.
“He was preparing for his 10th standard exams at our relatives house who reside near the gunfight site,” said Malik, a driver by profession. “I have a nephew there who would help my son with studies.”
Auqib, a student of Kanipora High School and the eldest child in the family suffered grievous injuries in the explosion.
“After the gunfight ended, children left their homes. He too left hurriedly. He was very efficient and hardworking child. He would never pellet stones,” Malik said.
“Auqib was a very sober child and had promised he would help shoulder my burden after completing his studies,” he said.
Malik said the explosion went off after the Army dozed off flames of the house and left the village.
“I think, they had kept the explosion for the civilians,” he said.
Amid teary eyes, Daizi said he had prepared tea for the family and was waiting for their children at home.
Her relatives reached the hospital with the injured boy and continued consoling her.
Eyewitnesses from Kulgam said that government forces prevented their ambulance at Pantha Chowk from reaching the Srinagar hospital.
“Today’s incident was planned and the government forces did it deliberately,” said a group of people, who reached SMHS with the injured youth.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the hospital’s casualty ward as the injured civilians were brought in. SMHS received four youth from Kulgam who suffered injuries in the blast and of them two succumbed to injuries while one was shifted to SKIMS, Soura.
Medical Superintendent, SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak said, Auqib is being operated upon.
“He is in a critical condition,” he said.
Tak said they received six youth with pellet injuries in the eyes.
“All of them are being treated,” he said.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Soura, Dr Farooq Jan said they received two youth.
“One of them was brought dead while another had suffered blood loss and arm injury and has been shifted to SKIMS, Bemina,” he said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com