Auqaf starts renovation of Jamia Masjid minarets

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid on Tuesday said it has started renovating the heritage minarets of the historic mosque in Nowhatta area of Downtown.
A statement issued by the Anjuman-e-Auqaf said the Mirwaiz chaired a meeting of the members to take the stock of ongoing repair and restoration work at Jamia masjid under the supervision of experts.
“Mirwaiz also took on the spot inspection of administrative works and overall cleanliness drive in and around Jama Masjid,” it said.
“Restoration work is in progress on the heritage minarets of Jamia Masjid after almost 250 years. Despite limited resources with the Anjuman this work has been untaken with the help of experts to preserve the minarets and restore them to their original beauty. While repairing these minarets extreme care is being taken to maintain their originality,” read the statement.
Jama Masjid is the religio-cultural and spiritual centre of Kashmir and tourists never miss an opportunity to visit the grand masjid.