June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

AUM holds award ceremony

Writers, poets call for promotion of Urdu language

 Various poets and writers of the state Tuesday threw light on the importance for the promotion and propagation of Urdu language in the state. They impressed that individual and collective efforts be undertaken to seek a status for Urdu language in the literary world it deserves.
The event was organised by Alimi Urdu Majlis (AUM) Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Unit to award and felicitate various writers and poets of the state in its annual prize distribution ceremony here.
Vice Chancellor of the Kashmir University Prof. Talat Ahmad who was chief guest on the occasion threw light on the importance for the propagation of Urdu language in the state.
Talat impressed upon the audience to work towards upholding the status of the Urdu language it deserves and assured all support from Kashmir University in this direction.
He also said that efforts are on way for the establishment of Urdu Academy in the state that will go a long way in the protection of the Urdu language.
Director Information Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum while speaking on the occasion applauded the efforts of AUM in its propagation of the Urdu language. He also assured the Majlis his individual and departmental support in all its future endeavors that are directed towards the upliftment of Urdu language.
Ghulan Nabi Khayal in his presidential address thanked the organisation in its efforts it takes in Delhi and in the state. However he rued the fact that none of the Urdu writers from the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded Sahitya Academy award and said that Urdu language is not being given the place it deserves.
Prof. Hamidi Kashmiri was awarded posthumously for his role in the promotion of Urdu language. Her wife took award on his behalf.
Ghulam Nabi Khayal, Rafiq Raaz, Bashir Chirag, Akash Amin and Salim Pandith were others awarded for their commendable role in promotion of the language. Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum and Dr Shamim Akhtar were also felicitated on the occasion.
The awardees were presented with a memento, shawl and Certificate of Honour.
Later, a Mushaira was also held wherein various poets recited their collections which mesmerized the audience.
Dr Hanief Tarin President of the Majlis presented a vote of thanks.

