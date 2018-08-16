August 15 functions held across Kashmir

Srinagar, August 15:
Various functions were held on Wednesday on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day celebrations. Senior government functionaries, members of police, and students took part in August 15 functions at the district and tehsil headquarters of Valley.
At Anantnag:
The Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Younis Malik unfurled the tricolour and took the salute at the parade at the main function in the district held at Government Degree College Khanabal.
Contingents of JKP, CRPF, JKAP, Ladies Police, Home Guards, NCC cadets, District Police Band and school children from various government and private schools participated in the march past on the occasion.
The DC while congratulating the people of the district spoke about the developmental scenario of the district. He said a total of 21 road projects are under execution in the district where 22 out of 52 bridges have already been completed.
He said 121 schemes under PMGSY at an estimated cost of Rs 204 crore have already been completed and 46 schemes at an estimated cost of Rs.160 crore are under execution and 30 new schemes at an estimated cost of Rs.95 crore have been sanctioned for the district.
A variety of cultural programmes were presented by the Information Department, school children and CRPF on the occasion.
At Bandipora:
The main function of the Day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm at SK Sports Stadium Bandipora.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who was the chief guest on the occasion, unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by contingents of JKP, JKAP, IRP CRPF, JKHG, SPOs, NCC cadets and school children.
In his address, Dr. Shahid congratulated the people of the district on the 72nd Independence Day.
He also spoke about developmental projects underway in the district, saying 44 ongoing development projects, including district hospital, grid station, flood protection works, nine water supply schemes, five bridges, 13 road projects and 15 departmental buildings, at an aggregate cost of Rs 411 crore will make a paradigm shift on the economic front in the district.
Various officers and field workers were awarded for their outstanding performance on the occasion.
Independence Day functions were also held at Sumbal and Gurez parts of the district where concerned Sub Divisional Magistrates hoisted the tricolour.
At Shopian:
Deputy Commissioner, Owais Ahmed, unfurled the national flag and took salute at the march past presented by contingents of District Police, CRPF, Home Guard and students at the main venue of Independence Day celebrations at District Police Lines here.
A variety of colourful cultural programmes were presented by participating students on the occasion.
The DC while speaking about developmental projects underway in the district said Capex Budget of Rs. 8663.89 lakh has been approved for development of roads, health, education, irrigation, power, water among other projects in the district for the current fiscal.
He said 11 other major projects have identified for completion on priority in the district, including Mega Fruit Mandi at Aglar Shopian, District Hospital, Polytechnic College, Gujjar & Bakerwal Hostel at Shirmal, Power Receiving Station at Trenz, Trenz-Shiekhpora Bridge, Reshinagar Bridge, Bijbihara-Shopian Road, and Aglar-Shopian Road.
At Budgam:
A colourful Independence Day function was held at the main venue of celebrations in the district at Sports Stadium here where Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.
Contingents of JKP, JKAP, Home Guards and CRPF took part in the parade during which school students presented colourful cultural programmes.
In her address, the DC extended heartfelt greetings to the people and underscored her vision for development for the district especially with regard to education of the girl child, adding the district administration is committed to the vision of all-round development of the district.
At Ganderbal:
Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla unfurled the national flag at the main Independence Day function in the district at Madre Meharban Stadium.
Dr Singla took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, PTS Manigam, Home Guards and students from various educational institutions.
While congratulating the people of Ganderbal on the 72nd Independence Day, the DC said the district administration is working assiduously to ensure that the resources available are efficiently utilized for timely implementation of various development projects and welfare programmes.
At Pulwama:
The main function of the 72nd Independence Day celebrations were held at District Police Lines where Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Mohammad Dar unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by contingents of Police, CRPF, Fire & Emergency, Home Guards, JKAP besides contingents of students from different schools.
The DC while speaking on the occasion recalled the great women and men who worked hard for the country’s freedom. He also described his vision for the development of the district adding that particular attention is being paid to the development of remote areas of the district.
At Kulgam:
Deputy Commissioner Dr Shameem Ahmad Wani hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march past at the main function of the 72nd Independence Day held at District Police Lines.
Contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP Ladies Police, District Police Band, Home Guard, NCC cadets and platoons of boys and girls from different government and private educational institutions participated in the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC highlighted the significance of the Day, and also highlighted the developmental scenario of the district where he said several developmental projects are under execution.
At Baramulla:
In connection with the 72nd Independence Day celebrations, a grand function was today organized at District Police Lines Baramulla, with Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash as the Chief Guest.
The DC hoisted the tricolour and inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of District Police, CRPF, Fire & Emergency Services and school children.
He also spoke about the development scenario of the district.
A variety of cultural programmes depicting the cultural diversity and heritage of the State were presented.
At Kupwara:
The main function of the 72nd Independence Day was celebrated at District Police Lines where Deputy Commissioner Khalid Jahangir hoisted the national flag, inspected parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKP, IRP, Home Guard, CRPF, Forest Protection Force, and school children.
The DC highlighted the significance of Independence Day during which he paid rich tributes to the martyrs.
While presenting a comprehensive overview on the developmental scenario of the district, the DC said the special emphasis is being given to road connectivity, infrastructure development, besides agriculture, horticulture, healthcare, sanitation, employment, sports and education.
He said that work is apace on Super Specialty Hospital Kupwara worth Rs 46 crore. He said 300 Kms of roads have been completed in the district. Under MGNREGA, Rs 87 crore were incurred generating 20 lakh man-days last year, DDC added.
On the occasion, the DC expressed sympathy with the people of Tangdar, where a cloudburst on August 14 caused massive damage to infrastructure, and hoped that normal life will resume soon and assured that district administration stands with the people in these difficult moments.
At Kargil:
The main function of the Day was held at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Biamathang where Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal unfurled the national flag and took salute at an impressive march past by contingents of JKP, NCC and Army besides a number of contingents of government and private educational institutions.
Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan, MLA Kargil, Syed Asgar Ali Karbalie, Superintendent of Police, Dr Pawan Kumar, councillors, senior civil, police and army officers, representative of religious and social organizations and a large number of people were present on the occasion.
The DC said a series of developmental and welfare schemes implemented since last two years have brought a qualitative change in the life of the people of the district.
At Leh:
Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) LAHDC, Leh, Dorjey Motup, unfurled the tricolour and took salute at an impressive march past comprising the contingents of JKP, Paramilitary, NCC, Civil and Army band besides a number of contingents of Government and private educational institutions.
Executive Councilors, Councilors, DC Leh Avny Lavasa, SSP Leh other officers of civil administration, police and a large number of people were also present.