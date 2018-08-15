August 15 brings countless miseries for Kashmiris: Geelani

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani today alleged that Indian Independence Day has always brought countless miseries unending night raids, continues harassment, arrest of our youth and created a suffocating environment for the people of Kashmir.
While reacting to the arrests and curbs on the common people especially pro-freedom activists and leaders, he said “celebrating their Independence Day, Indian people have every right to do so, but at the same time forcing a suppressed and oppressed population to obey their dictate to unwillingly participate in “their movement of joy & happiness” is neither justified not does it stand any moral, ethical or democratic ground.”
In a statement to a press, Hurriyat said that Hurriyat General Secretary Gh. Nabi Sumji, Gh. Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has been arrested by police and has been kept under house and police detentions.