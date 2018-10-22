Augmentation of assets vital for making JK export market of livestock: Samoon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
Principal Secretary Animal Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon Sunday started a marathon tour of districts starting from Budgam district to map the assets as part of plan to make J&K export market of livestock and fish.
The official spokesperson said Dr Samoon was accompanied by Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir M Y Chaploo, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir Dr Mohammad Shareef, Director Fisheries P N Pandita, ADDC Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, SDM Khansahib, and other officers of the department.
Dr. Samoon inaugurated Veterinary Dispensary SHD Gundipora and directed the doctors to ensure their presence at the center. He also interacted with residents of Gunbdipora and sought their suggestions to make the center effective in the livestock production of the area.
Later he visited Trout fish Farm Beerwah, which has a capacity of rearing 50000 fry's and inspected the raceways. The officers there informed him about the sale and production capacity of the farm. Dr Samoon directed the officers to sell fish on discount rates during the revered religious days.
Later Dr Samoon visited trout hatchery Khag which has an annual production capacity of 1 lac Fry's. He was informed about importance of the farm in boosting the fish sector in Budgam district. He directed the officers to publicize the schemes in livestock and fish sector so that more and more youth will take it up as preferred entrepreneurship.
Later he visited many private trout and carp fish farms and interacted with the entrepreneurs. He was informed that there are 35 private trout fish units and 50 carp fish units in the district. Feeling satisfied with the enthusiasm shown by the young entrepreneurs in setting up fish farms, Dr Samoon advised the entrepreneurs to expand their production gradually besides guiding and encouraging other aspiring fish farm entrepreneurs.
Dr Samoon directed the officers to ensure all support viz-a-viz feed, fries and guidance to the entrepreneurs besides giving publicity to their success stories in the area so that more and more youth get attracted to this low investment profitable business.
He also visited the Basant wooder trout rearing unit and directed the officers to increase the production of the fish besides beautifying its landscape so that it becomes stop-over of the tourists visiting Doodhpatar.
He also inaugurated the veterinary Hospital at Nowpora and directed the officers to submit detailed Project Report for creating of assets so that they would be funded under different state and central schemes.
He also directed the officers to ensure medicines, fodder and other assistance to the local farmers for their maximum benefit. He directed for organizing guidance camps for the local youth of the district interested in livestock entrepreneurship.
Dr Samoon also visited a private Poultry farm with a capacity of 6000 broiler birds established under Venture Capital Fund scheme. He also interacted with dairy, poultry and sheep farmers and passed on spot directions to redress their grievances.